In the United Kingdom, 78% of respondents consider Israel a serious threat to world peace. Anadolu Agency cites this result from a survey published in the British Social Attitudes report by the National Centre for Social Research, NatCen.

The figure has risen since 2005

In 2005, 48% of surveyed Britons held this view. The current figure also exceeds the share of those who described Iran as a serious threat, at 75%, and the United States, at 74%.

The NatCen report noted that Israel's reputation was likely damaged by its involvement in recent conflicts in the Middle East. In the autumn of 2024, the share of Britons who considered Israel a threat to peace reached 73%.

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Differences by political preferences

In 2025, this figure fell to approximately two-thirds, and in the spring of 2026 it rose to 78% after the US-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran.

Supporters of the Green Party most often described Israel as a serious threat, at 88%. Among Labour Party supporters, 84% gave this response, compared with 79% of Liberal Democrat supporters, 70% of Conservative Party supporters, and 62% of Reform UK supporters.

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