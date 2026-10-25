In China, a generation of party cadres born in the late 1960s and the 1970s may become the largest group in the central leadership of the Communist Party after the next party congress in 2027. By that time, about two-thirds of the current Central Committee membership will reach the established retirement age, the South China Morning Post reports.

Cadres of the new generation

The so-called seventh generation, or 7G, currently makes up about 8% of the party’s central governing body. According to the publication’s assessment, members of this group who are already in the Central Committee, as well as newly appointed ministers and provincial leaders expected to gain seats there at the 2027 congress, may primarily compete for top positions after 2032.

Among officials of this generation, the publication names Shanghai’s newly appointed mayor, Zhu Zhongming, who was born in April 1972. Previously, he worked in the financial sector and spent a significant part of his career in Zhejiang province. Other regional leaders include Zhejiang Governor Liu Jie, Jiangsu Governor Liu Xiaotao, Chairman of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region government Wei Tao, and Shanxi Governor Lu Dongliang.

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Experience and the anti-corruption campaign

After Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, younger officials were less often fast-tracked to senior positions, as the leadership gave preference to managerial experience and work performance. The average age of new members of the two most recent Politburo lineups was about 62, higher than in the three previous lineups.

An analysis by Li Cheng, director of the Centre on Contemporary China and the World at the University of Hong Kong, notes that about half of leading 7G cadres hold doctoral degrees. Around one-third of them received engineering education, while economics and finance were other common fields. Beijing Mayor Yin Yong, in particular, holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Harvard University and previously served as deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China.

The career advancement of 7G representatives is taking place amid a prolonged anti-corruption campaign. Beijing Executive Vice Mayor Xia Linmao, who was born in 1970, was placed under investigation last week. Yang Fasen, the former party chief of Urumqi, was sentenced to life imprisonment in October last year for taking bribes exceeding 147 million yuan, while an investigation into former Hefei official Fei Gaoyun was launched in May.

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