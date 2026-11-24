In Germany, 83% of respondents do not want to take the side of either the US or China in the rivalry between the two states. According to the annual Berlin Pulse study, only 15% of respondents would choose the United States, while 2% would choose China.

As the South China Morning Post reports, the desire to remain neutral is widespread among supporters of different parties and demographic groups. At the same time, 68% of survey participants believe that the European Union is too restrained in defending its economic interests in relations with the US, while 59% hold the same view regarding China.

Attitudes toward the US

Sixty-one percent of respondents said that the West is no longer a political and cultural unity linking Europe and the US. Relations with the United States were rated as rather or very poor by 77% of respondents, compared with 73% a year earlier.

The share of those who consider the US a partner on Ukraine has halved over two years, to 35%. Only a quarter of respondents called the US a partner in engagement with China. At the same time, 37% of respondents consider the United States a military threat.

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Economic concerns about China

China was described as a threat to the German economy by 90% of study participants, with 60% assessing this threat as significant. The share of those who view the growth of Beijing's global influence negatively fell from 61% in 2024 to 43% in the current survey.

China is considered a military threat by 46% of respondents, but only 7% described it as significant. The share of those who would support Germany providing military assistance to Taiwan in the event of a conflict with Beijing fell from 31% to 17% over two years. At the same time, 46% of respondents believe that Germany should provide military support to Kyiv, while a year earlier this figure stood at 59%.

Forty percent of respondents named France as Germany's most important foreign policy partner, while 24% named the US. The European Union, Russia and China were each named by 4% of respondents.

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