In the Czech Republic, 84% of respondents said they would support helping neighboring Poland in the event of a military attack on it. Radio Prague International reported the results of a STEM poll, citing Seznam Zprávy.

The study concerned Czechs’ willingness to provide assistance to allies in the event of a military attack.

Support for the Baltic states

Assistance to the Baltic states — Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia — in the event of an attack would be supported by 69% of respondents. Thus, the willingness to help Poland in the poll was higher than support for helping the three Baltic states.

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Risk assessment

Almost half of the study participants, 49%, consider some form of Russian aggression against NATO member states likely in the coming months.

The level of support for helping allies differed noticeably depending on respondents’ political preferences. Voters of the former Spolu coalition were more likely to support such assistance than supporters of the Freedom and Direct Democracy party. The survey was conducted in September among 1,343 adults.

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