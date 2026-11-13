A study presented at the 2026 annual scientific meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) found that clinicians continue to order food allergy test panels despite knowing about the risk of false-positive results. News-Medical reports.

These panels simultaneously detect immunoglobulin E antibodies to many foods in the blood. A positive result may indicate sensitization to a particular food, but it does not always mean that a clinically confirmed food allergy is present.

Survey results

Researchers surveyed 300 specialists who had ordered a food allergy test panel at least once in 2024. The anonymous questionnaire was completed by 43 people; primary care physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants predominated among them.

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According to the survey, 85% of respondents knew that such panels often produce false-positive results, but still ordered them. Some participants ordered the tests for indications the authors described as unsupported, including food allergy, urticaria, and eczema. Some specialists ordered the test at the request of a patient or their family rather than due to medical necessity.

Potential consequences

One questionnaire question concerned a patient with eczema and a family history of food allergy. Nurse practitioners and physician assistants were more likely than physicians to consider a test panel an appropriate choice, although experts do not recommend such testing in the described situation.

According to the study authors, a false-positive result may prompt a family to unnecessarily eliminate foods from the diet, complicate a child's nutrition, increase anxiety, and lead to additional costs and medical visits. In one hospital system, more than 1,700 such panels were ordered over one year. The authors also noted that avoiding food allergens may increase the risk of developing a food allergy.

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