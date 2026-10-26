In Japan’s Shiga region, a 93-year-old woman helped police detain a 47-year-old man suspected of attempting to defraud her using her bank card. As reported by Asharq Al-Awsat, the woman suspected deception, consulted her son and law enforcement officers, after which police waited for the suspect near her home.

Calls claiming to be from police

From Wednesday to Thursday last week, the woman received calls from a man who identified himself as a police officer. He falsely claimed that an unauthorized withdrawal had allegedly been made from her bank account.

The caller urged the woman to hand over her ATM card to a man who would come to her home and identify himself as a police officer. According to his version, this was necessary to check the account.

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Detention near the house

The woman’s family contacted police on Wednesday evening. Law enforcement officers arrived at her home before the suspect appeared. When the 47-year-old man came to the door the following day, he was detained at the scene.

A local police representative said that the woman is in good health and speaks clearly, and urged elderly people to consult relatives if they suspect fraud. According to the outlet, scammers stole a total of about 325.7 billion yen, or $2 billion, from victims in Japan last year; elderly people often become their targets.

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