In Israel, Mansour Abbas, leader of the United Arab List (RAAM) party, denied making a statement about being ready to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization. As Al Jazeera reports, the Israeli website Ynet previously wrote that Abbas had signaled to parties opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he could agree to such a designation in exchange for a genuine partnership in Gadi Eisenkot's coalition.

Conditions for the coalition

Eisenkot, who was tasked with forming a new government after last month's elections, named recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organization as one of the conditions for RAAM to join his future coalition. He also demands that Abbas recognize Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.

On Wednesday, Abbas said that he had not made a separate statement regarding Hamas. Earlier that week, he had only reiterated RAAM's position supporting Hamas's disarmament and condemning terrorism.

RAAM represents Palestinian citizens of Israel, who, according to Al Jazeera, make up approximately 20% of the country's population. This estimate does not include the millions of Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Abbas was already part of a governing coalition in 2021 and sees participation in government as a way to improve the situation of Palestinian citizens of Israel.

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Parliamentary balance

RAAM has eight seats in parliament, while Eisenkot's bloc has 48. RAAM and another Arab party, the Joint List, recommended Eisenkot for the post of head of government. At the same time, according to Al Jazeera's assessment, the Joint List is unlikely to agree to Eisenkot's demands and may therefore support him only from outside the government.

During consultations with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on November 5, Abbas explained his refusal to apply this designation to Hamas by the need to preserve the possibility of acting as a mediator between Jews and Palestinians. Analyst Ehab Jabarin warned that even if a coalition agreement is reached, it could be complicated by a new large-scale war in Gaza or an escalation in the West Bank, in the area of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, or in Lebanon.

Another obstacle is the position of Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman, who opposes a minority government dependent on Arab parties. Coalition talks are also complicated by the issue of support from ultra-Orthodox parties.

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