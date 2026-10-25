In Australia, several authors have complained about the work of Patrick White Publishing, which offers book editing, illustration, marketing and publishing services. They reported poor editing quality, demands for additional payments and difficulties obtaining refunds. This was reported by ABC News.

Writer Kerry Stewart from Mudgee, New South Wales, said she paid the company $500 for work on a dark fantasy manuscript. According to her, the editing was limited to grammatical corrections, and after the corrected text was returned, company staff allegedly worked again with an older version of the manuscript. Stewart also said that a publishing representative offered to refund her money on the condition that she delete her critical Facebook post. She refused to remove the publication before receiving the funds.

Complaints about additional payments

Children’s book author Toulin Salis from Melbourne said she was initially quoted a price of $400 and assured that there would be no other charges for publication on ten platforms. After making the payment and sending the manuscript, she received an offer to purchase a $1,899 service package, including for expanding the manuscript and creating illustrations. Salis said her book was intended from the outset to be short — 27 pages rather than 100–150. She requested a refund but said she did not receive it.

Another author, Sheena Avison from Brisbane, said that a Patrick White Publishing representative refused to use AI-generated images she had created, claiming Amazon would not accept them. At the same time, the Kindle Direct Publishing service only requires authors to declare AI-generated content. Avison disputed the payment through PayPal and received $400 back.

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AI-generated images and business number

ABC News reported that storefront images in Patrick White Publishing’s Google Maps profiles for Hobart and Melbourne were created using artificial intelligence. An OpenAI tool detected invisible markings in those images generated by its software. Other businesses not connected to the publisher are located at 118 Liverpool St in Hobart, the address listed on the company’s invoices.

Some book covers displayed on the Patrick White Publishing website also tested positive when checked for OpenAI and Google Gemini watermarks. The agreements reviewed by ABC News did not mention the use of AI to create illustrations.

According to corporate records, the Australian business number listed by Patrick White Publishing on its website and invoices belongs to another company. Its officer told ABC News that he did not know about Patrick White Publishing and that the companies were not connected. He reported this to the Australian Taxation Office and Scamwatch. Using another party’s Australian business number is illegal and may be punishable by up to two years in prison.

Patrick White Publishing did not respond to ABC News’ requests regarding these claims. At the same time, writer Pauline Hill, who paid the company $17,000 for editing, marketing, a website and publishing her book, said she was satisfied with the result despite the use of an AI illustration on the cover.

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