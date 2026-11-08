In the Dominican Republic, former Santiago mayor Abel Martínez criticized the changes promised by the authorities, calling them outdated and a “major electoral scam.” The politician is seeking the nomination as the presidential candidate of the opposition Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) for the 2028 elections.

Opposition figure’s statements

Martínez spoke at one of the “Café con Abel” meetings with party activists and citizens. According to him, even representatives of the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) no longer dare to defend the changes they promised voters.

The opposition politician said that the current administration is responsible for rising unemployment, increased insecurity, and weakened household purchasing power. He also spoke of a widespread sense of hopelessness in society and urged voters to assess candidates by their experience and ability to govern the state, rather than by campaign promises.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Political context

As The Rio Times reports, Martínez was the PLD candidate in the 2024 presidential election, in which President Luis Abinader won a second term. The PRM has been in power since 2020, while the PLD, which governed the country from 2004 to 2020, is now an opposition party.

The publication stresses that Martínez’s claims about unemployment, security, and purchasing power are political statements that it did not independently verify. The Rio Times also said it found no public response from the government or the PRM to the politician’s remarks.

Read us on