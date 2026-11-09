Aberdeen sack head coach Stephen Robinson — BBC Sport

Scottish football club Aberdeen have sacked head coach Stephen Robinson less than eight months after his appointment. The team are second from bottom in the Scottish Premiership, and the 0-4 home defeat to Hibernian was their fourth consecutive loss in all competitions, BBC Sport reports.

Team results

This season, Aberdeen have won only three of 12 league matches. Overall, under the 51-year-old Robinson, the team played 28 matches in all competitions: 11 wins, five draws and 12 defeats.

Brian Kerr and Steven Craigan left the club along with Robinson. Stuart Duff will take temporary charge of the team. Robinson joined Aberdeen from St Mirren in March and signed a contract until the summer of 2029. Last season, he helped the club avoid a relegation battle, after which 15 new players joined the squad.

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Squad criticism and upcoming matches

Former Aberdeen captain, coach and director Willie Miller described the result against Hibernian as “absolutely disgraceful”. He also stated that some players do not meet the standard of play and the expectations of the club, which, in his view, should be aiming for at least a place in the top six.

Aberdeen are one of the league's lowest-scoring clubs and have kept only two clean sheets in the championship. After the international break, the team will play away against Kilmarnock on 21 November, face Rangers on 24 November and host Dundee on 28 November.

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