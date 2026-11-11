Southeast Asian countries will need to invest $7.1 trillion in infrastructure by 2040. At the current level of investment, the region’s annual financing gap will amount to about $264 billion, ECNS reports, citing a report by the Asian Development Bank.

Need for $476 billion annually

The study covers all 11 ASEAN member states. According to the ADB’s estimate, the region will need approximately $476 billion in infrastructure investment annually in 2026–2040. Public spending at the current level of investment will be able to cover only 45% of this need.

Demand for modern infrastructure is growing as the region’s economies develop, urbanization accelerates and the digital economy expands.

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Power sector and transport

The power sector and transport account for 85% of the region’s infrastructure investment needs. In the energy sector, funding is needed to expand electricity generation, transmission and storage capacity. This is intended to strengthen energy security, support wider use of clean energy and reduce the risks of disruptions to global supplies.

In the transport sector, roads require the largest investment, while demand for railways and airports is growing the fastest. The report also identifies the needs of digital and healthcare infrastructure. Among the main obstacles, the ADB named pressure on public budgets and limited private-sector participation. The bank recommended improving project preparation, establishing predictable regulatory rules and ensuring transparent procurement.

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