In the UAE, port and logistics group AD Ports Group increased net profit attributable to the company’s owners by 73% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, to 767 million dirhams, or $209 million. The group’s revenue rose by 48%, to nearly 8 billion dirhams, The National reports.

Alternative routes

The company attributed the financial growth to the development of alternative multimodal routes in the UAE intended to strengthen supply-chain resilience. According to AD Ports, measures introduced since March included redirecting cargo operations and feeder services to terminals in Fujairah and Khor Fakkan Port, deploying land and air bridges, as well as additional warehousing capacity.

As the group noted, these solutions made it possible to reduce the impact of disruptions to traffic through the Strait of Hormuz on its customers in the UAE and other Persian Gulf countries. According to The National, commercial shipping through the strait effectively came to a halt after the US-Iran war began on February 28.

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Performance of divisions

The maritime and shipping division accounted for the largest share of quarterly revenue, about 58%: its revenue rose by 56% to 4.74 billion dirhams. Revenue in the logistics segment increased by 76% to 1.96 billion dirhams, while port revenue rose by 12% to 798 million dirhams.

Revenue from the economic cities and free zones division rose by 15% to 690 million dirhams. Container throughput in the UAE increased by 30% quarter-on-quarter, but was 57% lower than a year earlier. AD Ports CEO Afif Al Yafei said the group achieved record results in the third quarter despite macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.

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