The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Saturday launched its election campaign in the city of Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria, ahead of the 2027 general elections. The party said it would advocate transparent governance and rapid change at the local level, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Statements by campaign participants

Former Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha said he supports ADC candidates because of their integrity and shared vision of governance. According to him, the candidates share his political philosophy.

Ihedioha also said that subsequent state administrations did not continue projects launched during his tenure: the construction of 27 local council stadiums and the expansion of the Adapalm plantation. He claims that the election of ADC candidates would ensure full administrative autonomy for local councils, enabling them to carry out urgent road repairs in rural communities.

ADC National Chairman David Mark, represented at the event by the party's National Vice Chairman Bon Unachukwu, called the large number of supporters present a sign of broad support for the party. He urged voters to support all ADC candidates, stating that this would help overcome difficulties and security problems in Imo State and Nigeria.

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Candidates' promises

The party's chairman in the Owerri zone, Ben Mere, called on supporters to spread the ADC programme in every ward and village of the state. He assured party members that its structure in the zone is united and ready to fight for victory in the upcoming elections.

ADC Senate candidate for Imo East, Uchenna Ofoegbu, said his main tasks would be combating poverty and providing effective legislative representation. He named support for young people and women, the restoration of rural roads, and improved healthcare services in communities among his campaign promises. According to him, the party also plans to present strategies to protect voters' votes.

House of Representatives candidate for the Owerri federal constituency Okey Amadi promised to focus on security, healthcare services, and accountability, including through regular reporting on his work. He also said he intended to defend the interests of his constituency in the legislature. During the event, party flags were presented to ADC candidates for the state parliament and the National Assembly.

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