The administration of US President Donald Trump has allowed states until July 1 not to disenroll people from Medicaid who do not meet the new requirements for work, study or volunteering, and not to deny them insurance coverage. At the same time, states must continue to verify whether applicants and program participants meet these conditions, The Independent reports.

The new rules are due to take effect nationwide on January 1. States are preparing staff, conducting training and configuring technological systems to implement them. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said that states are making progress in preparation but are facing implementation difficulties.

Conditions for program participants

The rule applies to many people who receive Medicaid through the voluntary expansion of the program in 40 states. To retain coverage, they must work or volunteer for at least 80 hours per month, or study at least half of a full course load.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Exemptions are provided for people over 64, those caring for children under 14, and people deemed too medically vulnerable to work. Federal authorities are also urging states to use data from other government agencies to verify employment in order to reduce the amount of paperwork program participants must submit.

Concerns over bureaucratic barriers

Critics of the rule emphasize that most people affected by it already work but may lose insurance coverage because of difficulties completing paperwork. In Nebraska, where the requirements began to be applied in May, more than nine in ten people whose coverage was renewed in July and August met the requirements.

At the same time, 533 people were denied continued coverage. For most, the reason was the absence of documents confirming employment or eligibility for an exemption; 43 people lost coverage because they did not meet the new requirement. Democrats in Congress said they sought to repeal these rules, while Senator Ron Wyden and Congressman Frank Pallone asked CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz to delay their implementation.

Read us on