The administration of US President Donald Trump has not disclosed the names of donors who contributed about $300 million to a government account whose funds are used for reconstruction projects in Washington. As The Independent reports, citing The New York Times, the money arrived about two months before publication, but government records do not indicate whether it came from one donor or several contributors.

Funds for projects in the capital

The account was originally created to collect donations for the needs of the US National Park Service. Since last year, Trump has used it to finance major projects in the capital. Funds from the account helped pay for work near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, a planned 250-foot triumphal arch on the Potomac, and the White House ballroom that is currently under construction.

According to The New York Times, the account had historically received less than $100 million a year. Since Trump’s inauguration, it has received nearly eight times more funds than this usual annual level, the publication noted.

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Questions about transparency

A spokesperson for the US Department of the Interior declined to provide The New York Times with details about the origin of the money. Instead, he said that Trump had done more than any other president in US history to transform the nation’s capital into a “shining beacon.”

Former Interior Department lawyer Tony Irish, who informed The New York Times about the contribution, expressed surprise at its size and the lack of information about the donors. According to him, the lack of transparency makes it impossible to determine whether the contributors are seeking certain government benefits.

In October, The Washington Post obtained internal documents naming donors of $330 million for the White House ballroom. They included Nvidia, Apple and the Adelson family. The New York Times estimated the total cost of the projects, some of which are funded by taxpayers, at more than $1 billion.

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