Court documents made public in the United States show that President Donald Trump’s administration maintained contacts with Iranian officials regarding the deportation of Iranian citizens during the war. As PBS NewsHour reports, the contacts concerned arranging travel documents and seeking possible ways to remove people from the United States.

Court notification procedure

The documents released by the court on Thursday indicate that as early as mid-October, the administration had stated plans to deport Iranians through an unnamed third country. It is not specified when exactly the authorities intended to carry out such removals.

Judge Ana Reyes ordered the government to notify the court 24 hours in advance of final approved plans to deport Iranians to Iran or another country. In addition, the government must provide written notice five days before carrying out such a removal.

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Lawsuit over asylum seekers’ data

The information became known as part of an ongoing lawsuit. Court filings claim that U.S. immigration authorities provided Iranian authorities with confidential information about Iranians who applied for asylum. The plaintiffs believe this violates U.S. immigration rules and could put these people at risk. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security denied providing the Iranian side with data from asylum applications.

Hundreds of emails between U.S. immigration officials showed how the United States and Iran coordinated the return of more than 100 Iranians on three immigration flights in September and December 2025, as well as in January 2026. Deportations of Iranians directly to Iran had previously been rare due to the absence of diplomatic relations between the countries and the possible risk of persecution of deportees.

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