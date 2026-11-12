The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to sell some federal land to states, local authorities and tribal communities over the coming years. This is stipulated in the US Department of the Interior’s new strategic plan for 2026–2030, The Hill reports.

Land sales and conservation spending

The document states that the agency seeks to reduce the amount of land in federal ownership by offering it for purchase to states, local authorities and tribes. Through the sales, the Department expects to focus resources on key federal responsibilities and land of national significance.

Part of the proceeds from such transactions may be returned to buyers for conservation projects in another part of the respective state, locality or tribal territory. The plan says this is intended to improve Americans’ access to recreational areas while reducing federal taxpayers’ financial responsibility for land management.

Concerns over subsequent resale

Kate Groetzinger, communications director at the Center for Western Priorities, expressed concern that states, local authorities or tribes could resell the plots to private developers after purchasing them. According to her, developers may be interested in land near populated areas that local residents often use for recreation.

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Last year, Senate Republicans tried to include a provision on the sale of public land in President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, but later removed it following substantial bipartisan criticism.

Staff consolidation

The strategic plan also includes an intention to “consolidate” Department of the Interior staff. The document does not explain what exactly this would entail, and agency spokespersons did not respond to The Hill’s inquiry about whether it would involve layoffs.

According to The Washington Post, the administration is also considering reorganizing the National Park Service and the US Fish and Wildlife Service, including possible changes to employees’ work locations. A separate Fish and Wildlife Service report recommends reducing staff at central and regional offices in order to reallocate positions to work at wildlife refuges.

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