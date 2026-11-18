The administration of US President Donald Trump has asked the US Supreme Court to prevent the restoration of Temporary Protected Status for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan citizens. As The Hill reports, the US government believes that enforcing the lower court’s decision would cause chaos and conflict with previous Supreme Court orders.

Administration’s arguments

US Solicitor General John Sauer said that restoring the status would force authorities to immediately release about 1,800 non-US citizens from immigration detention. According to him, this would also hinder ongoing deportation proceedings.

Sauer argues that even the brief entry into force of the court injunction would substantially harm the government. In his assessment, immigration authorities would be forced to release people who might later be impossible to locate and detain again. He also warned of confusion over work permits for thousands of people during further litigation.

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Course of the case

Last year, the US Supreme Court twice temporarily allowed the administration to terminate Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for Venezuelans while the case was under consideration. In early November, the court officially returned the Venezuela case to the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order that would effectively restore Venezuelans’ status after Friday unless the Supreme Court intervenes. TPS was introduced in 1990 for foreign nationals who cannot safely return to their countries because of armed conflict, natural disasters, or other extraordinary circumstances. The status protects recipients from deportation and allows them to obtain work authorization.

Trump accused the administration of Joe Biden of abusing the program after its coverage was extended to a total of 17 countries. TPS recipients and immigration organizations are challenging the program’s restrictions, saying the administration is exceeding its authority and acting with racial bias.

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