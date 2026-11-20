The administration of US President Donald Trump has asked a federal appeals court to dismiss a lawsuit over the certification of the results of Alaska's US Senate election, which was won by Democrat Mary Peltola. The Guardian reports.

The lawsuit was filed before the midterm elections. In it, the administration demanded that the result not be certified if Peltola won until an investigation into possible voter confusion was conducted. The basis was the presence on the ballot of another candidate named Dan Sullivan, the same name as the incumbent Republican senator.

Voting results

Mary Peltola received 50.13% of the vote, gaining more votes than all the other candidates combined. Her opponents included incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan and another candidate, Daniel Sullivan.

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The Trump administration asked the court to declare the case moot two days after the race was decided. According to the publication, the administration did not explain how it could verify whether voters had been confused, given the secrecy of the ballot.

Dispute over a candidate with the same name

The Alaska Supreme Court previously ruled that the second Sullivan's participation in the election was legal. According to the publication, Democrats allegedly recruited him into the race so that he would draw votes away from the incumbent Republican senator.

During the campaign, The New York Times reported that members of Peltola's campaign staff were involved in a scheme involving the look-alike candidate. Peltola denied her involvement in encouraging the second Sullivan to run. She, a Yup'ik woman, along with Minnesota Senator-elect Peggy Flanagan, will become one of the first two Native American women in the US Senate.

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