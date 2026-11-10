In the United States, President Donald Trump’s administration announced the allocation of $10 billion to 50 states as part of the second stage of the rural healthcare funding program. The funds are part of a five-year, $50 billion fund created last year by the One Big Beautiful Act, The Hill reports.

How the funds will be distributed

According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Rural Health Transformation Program is intended to improve access to healthcare, its quality, and treatment outcomes in the country’s rural communities. After the second year of funding, $30 billion will remain in the fund, which is planned to be distributed among states annually through 2030.

Each participating state will receive base funding of $100 million annually. This accounts for approximately half of the program’s annual budget. The other half will be distributed taking into account the size of the state’s rural population, measures outlined in its rural healthcare transformation plan, and policy decisions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Texas and Alaska will receive the largest amounts

The largest amounts of funding under the second tranche are allocated to Texas and Alaska: more than $280 million and $270 million, respectively.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the new funding is intended to expand access to healthcare, strengthen the rural healthcare workforce, and support disease prevention. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz noted that life expectancy among U.S. rural residents is three years shorter than among urban residents.

At the same time, according to the independent research organization KFF, the five-year $50 billion fund is smaller than the projected reduction in federal Medicaid spending in rural areas — $137 billion over ten years.

Read us on