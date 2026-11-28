In the United States, President Donald Trump’s administration has restored the webpage of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which had been unavailable for 18 months, and published documents, memos and internal correspondence on it. As The Independent reports, the administration presents these materials as evidence of how the agency operated under previous governments.

The updated page claims that under previous administrations, USAID was allegedly used to promote a “radical agenda” that contradicted American values. The documents were released without additional explanations or context.

Claims about USAID programs

Conservative commentator Mike Benz, who, according to the publication, is likely involved in work on the so-called USAID files, said that materials on the agency’s “platform accountability” programs are expected to be released in the coming weeks. He claims that USAID allegedly sought to force US platforms into censorship by pushing for the adoption of censorship laws in other countries.

At the beginning of Trump’s second presidential term, his administration, with the involvement of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, ended most USAID funding and shut down the agency, The Independent writes. The administration also ended $60 million in humanitarian aid.

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Concerns over disclosure of names

The public group Aid on the Hill, created by employees who lost their jobs during DOGE cuts, criticized the webpage update. Its statement says that the released materials contain unredacted names of US and local employees, US technology companies and local organizations that worked with the United States in conflict zones and unstable states.

Representatives of Aid on the Hill warned that publishing such names without context could endanger these people and their families. The group also said that USAID programs to counter foreign disinformation emerged from a bipartisan mandate that the US Congress enshrined in law in 2017.

A separate study by the medical journal The Lancet forecasts that cuts to international aid programs, including USAID and other programs in the United Kingdom, could lead to 23 million additional deaths by 2030. Researchers estimate that 5.4 million of them could be children under the age of five.

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