In the United States, the Department of Labor has proposed a rule that could limit the use of ESG funds in corporate 401(k) retirement plans. The draft regulation is intended to clarify how employers and other persons responsible for such plans apply their duty to act in the interests of participants, CNBC reports.

Participants’ financial interests

U.S. Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling said that people choosing investments for company retirement plans must make decisions solely in the financial interests of workers and retirees, rather than to advance political or social goals. A department representative said during a briefing that, if the rule is ultimately adopted, ESG and impact funds could be considered appropriate for retirement savings only in isolated cases.

ESG funds take environmental, social and governance factors into account. In particular, they may focus on issues such as climate change or corporate diversity. According to the Plan Sponsor Council of America, in 2025, an ESG fund was offered by about 5% of 401(k) plans, while such assets accounted for less than 1% of the total amount of investor funds in these plans.

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Proposed changes

The draft provides for the repeal of the rule on choosing between funds with equal financial performance and the provision on considering participants’ preferences. Currently, if an ESG fund and another fund have the same performance after financial factors are assessed, a retirement plan sponsor may choose the ESG fund because of its social benefits. Current rules also allow employers to partially take workers’ preferences into account, provided that financial criteria are met.

The proposal has been put forward for a 60-day public comment period. According to the Department of Labor, it is intended to repeal some provisions of a 2022 rule by the Joe Biden administration, which clarified that employers may take into account the economic effects of climate change and other ESG factors when selecting investments.

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