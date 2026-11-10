ADNOC Gas doubles quarterly net profit to $1.34 billion — OilPrice

In the UAE, gas company ADNOC Gas doubled its net profit in the third quarter compared with the previous quarter, from $665 million to $1.34 billion. The company also raised its full-year 2026 net profit forecast to at least $4 billion, OilPrice reports.

Gas sales and exports

ADNOC Gas's EBITDA from July to September rose by 70% quarter on quarter to $2.03 billion. Domestic gas sales increased by 20%, while EBITDA from this segment rose by 28%. The company attributed this to sustained demand and higher margins.

International product sales delivered a 106% increase in EBITDA compared with the previous quarter. Sulfur sales provided additional support for the results, with EBITDA from this business rising by 249% between July and September. ADNOC Gas operates, among other areas, in domestic gas, liquefied natural gas, export liquid products, and sulfur.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Dividends and contract with TotalEnergies

ADNOC Gas's board of directors approved quarterly dividends of $940 million, 5% higher than a year earlier. They are due to be paid in December 2026. The company said it intends to increase dividends by 5% annually through 2030.

Over the first nine months of the year, ADNOC Gas's operating cash flow amounted to $3.82 billion, covering dividends paid since the start of the year totaling $2.82 billion by 1.3 times. The company also recently signed a five-year agreement with TotalEnergies to supply up to 1.6 million tonnes of LNG.

At the same time, ADNOC Gas noted that prospects for LNG exports through the Strait of Hormuz depend on developments in the regional maritime situation. The OilPrice article states that LNG flows through the strait remain significantly disrupted.

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