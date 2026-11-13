Ahmed Harun, the former head of the National Congress party that ruled under President Omar al-Bashir, has been detained in Sudan. His lawyers said they doubt that the detention is connected to preparations to hand Harun over to the International Criminal Court, which is seeking him on charges of war crimes in Darfur during al-Bashir’s rule.

Circumstances of the detention

Awatif al-Jaali, a member of the defense team, told Asharq Al-Awsat that Harun was detained by an unidentified security body while travelling from the city of Kassala in eastern Sudan to the capital, Khartoum. According to her, the defense lawyers have no information about where he is being held or the circumstances of his detention.

The team of lawyers, which includes attorneys from Sudan and abroad, plans to appeal to judicial authorities. It intends to secure a meeting with its client, determine the grounds for the detention and establish which body issued the relevant order. Al-Jaali called the detention unlawful and said it contradicts constitutional and legislative guarantees, including the freedom to express political and ideological views.

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Reaction to Harun’s statements

The detention came several days after Harun gave a televised interview in which he spoke about his party’s relations with the military and expressed support for Sudanese army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Harun also said that al-Burhan had been influenced by media hype and international pressure against Islamists.

In an interview with Reuters last year, Harun said he expected the army to retain power after the war ends and stressed the need to define its role in the country’s political life. He said his party seeks to return to governing the country after the transitional period following the end of the war.

His latest statements were criticized by anti-war political and civic forces. They argued that the ability of former regime figures accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity to move freely indicates that they retain political and security influence. Representatives of political forces also suggested that the detention may have been an attempt to mitigate the consequences of Harun’s televised appearance and ease domestic and international pressure and criticism after it.

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