In South Carolina, US, Alex Murdaugh's lawyers are set to ask the court to dismiss the original indictments in the case involving the murder of his wife Maggie and younger son Paul. The defense claims that the lead investigator in the case, State Law Enforcement Division agent David Owen, gave false testimony to the grand jury. This was reported by The Independent.

Retrial of the case

The South Carolina Supreme Court previously overturned Murdaugh's conviction and his life sentence. The court concluded that a court clerk improperly influenced jurors during the 2023 trial.

As a result, Murdaugh may face a retrial on the murder charges. Judge Debra McCaslin is to consider the defense motion at a pretrial hearing. Even if it is granted, this may not stop or delay the retrial scheduled for April.

Prosecutors may seek new indictments from a grand jury as early as next month. Murdaugh's lawyers said they would not oppose this.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Arguments by the sides regarding evidence

According to the defense, Owen told the Colleton County grand jury that blood spatter had been found on the T-shirt Murdaugh wore on the night of the murders. At the same time, an early report by state investigators stated that no blood stains had been found, and such evidence was not presented during the trial.

The lawyers also said that the investigator told jurors that a weapon loaded with the same combination of buckshot in one barrel and large birdshot in the other, which was used to kill Paul Murdaugh, had been found on Murdaugh's property. The defense claims this was untrue. The prosecution insists it had sufficient other evidence to bring the charges and that one error alone does not indicate bad faith.

Prosecutors also referred to a video recorded by Paul Murdaugh in which Alex Murdaugh's voice can be heard at the scene, despite his earlier denials. They mentioned the family's financial problems and Murdaugh's schemes to misappropriate funds from clients and the law firm. Murdaugh, 58, is serving a lengthy prison sentence for stealing millions of dollars from clients but denies involvement in the murders.

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