Lawyers for people injured during recent protests in France said they are preparing a collective complaint against Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez over alleged police violence. The lawyers represent at least 18 victims, and around ten of their clients have agreed to sign the complaint, France 24 reports.

Complaint to a special court

The complaint is planned to be filed with the Court of Justice of the Republic, the only court in France that hears cases involving serving government members. Lawyer Arié Alimi said the legal team considers it necessary to hold the minister accountable for orders to use means that, he said, can cause mutilating injuries.

At the same time, Alimi acknowledged that the chances of an investigation being opened on the basis of the complaint are small. According to him, the filing should help prevent new serious injuries, including among children.

Injuries during protests

In recent weeks, France has seen school blockades by students and mass protests over the cost of living. Human rights defenders accuse law enforcement officers of using disproportionate force during the demonstrations.

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According to AFP estimates, since mid-September at least 20 people, including teenagers, have suffered serious injuries from rubber bullets or grenades used by police. As of October 30, police had opened 105 internal investigations into reports of alleged violence by law enforcement officers. Of these, 52 concerned the student movement, 48 concerned events during mass protests on October 17 and 18, and another five concerned incidents on October 24.

Among those injured reported by the lawyers is a 15-year-old teenager who lost a hand in October after a grenade exploded. In September, a 14-year-old protest participant lost most of his teeth after a police officer, according to France 24, allegedly used a grenade at close range.

Nuñez said police acted with “the greatest proportionality.” On the evening of November 6, he expressed regret over the injuries but said that every use-of-force incident took place within legal and regulatory procedures. The minister also called grenades and tear gas necessary tools for police work.

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