Lawyers report accelerated US asylum hearings — The Guardian

US immigration courts are accelerating the consideration of asylum cases, sometimes leaving migrants and their lawyers only a few days to prepare. The Guardian reports, citing lawyers representing asylum seekers.

Attorney Corinne Beth said that a court in New Orleans gave her four days to prepare a family of six for an asylum hearing. The hearing, previously scheduled for July 2028, was moved to a much earlier date after the case was designated a priority. The case was later transferred to a judge in Cleveland without the clients' permission, and the hearing was scheduled virtually.

Cases are transferred between courts

According to lawyers, hearing dates initially planned for next year may be moved forward by several weeks. This complicates finding representation and gathering evidence. Attorney Ginevra Alberti, who works in Kansas City, said that cases are cancelled, transferred to other judges and moved without a clear sequence.

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The report also says that migrants may be assigned to judges in other parts of the country, including outside the judicial districts where case law relevant to their cases applies. Lawyers say that these procedures have also affected minors who arrived in the United States without parents or legal guardians: their cases may be heard remotely by selected judges from other states.

Judges' resignations and asylum denials

According to Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse data, US immigration judges denied 94% of asylum cases in June. The Guardian notes that from October 2024 through the end of September 2026, 279 immigration judges, or 38% of the workforce, resigned or were dismissed.

Lawyers link the staffing shortage and accelerated procedures to pressure from President Donald Trump's administration to intensify deportations. They also state that the new rules have made it more difficult to submit evidence, request additional time and pause proceedings while a person obtains another immigration status.

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