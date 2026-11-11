Aeroméxico will expand its route network from Mexico City International Airport in Mexico in 2027, launching six new nonstop routes to the United States and Puerto Rico. As Mexico News Daily reports, the expansion is being carried out as part of the carrier's commercial alliance with Delta Air Lines.

Three destinations in June

In June, Aeroméxico will begin flying from Mexico City to Nashville, New Orleans and San Juan. The Nashville flight will start on June 13, the New Orleans flight on June 17, and the San Juan flight on June 24. Each of these routes will operate four times a week.

The company said it will become the only carrier offering direct flights on these three routes. Embraer 190 aircraft with 99 seats will be used on the Nashville and New Orleans routes, while a Boeing 737-8 with capacity for 166 passengers will serve San Juan.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Flights to California, Florida and Oregon

Aeroméxico had previously also announced daily year-round flights from Mexico City to Orange County, California; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Portland, Oregon. These three routes are scheduled to begin operating in January 2027 and are planned to be served by Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

In addition, from June 3, 2027, the airline will add a second daily flight between Mexico City and Austin, Texas. Together with existing routes to Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, this will provide six daily Aeroméxico departures from Mexico City to Texas.

According to Sabre Market Intelligence data cited by Aviation Week, a total of about 101,600 passengers traveled between Mexico City and Nashville, New Orleans and San Juan in 2025. This was 19% more than a year earlier. The largest passenger flow was to San Juan, at about 52,800 people, followed by Nashville with 27,900 and New Orleans with 20,900 passengers.

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