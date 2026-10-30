Aden International Airport in Yemen resumed normal operations on October 29 after a temporary suspension caused by a strike that Yemeni authorities attributed to the Houthi group. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Yemen’s Ministry of Transport.

Runway repairs

Transport Minister Mohsen Haidara al-Omari announced the resumption of the airport’s operations during a visit there. According to him, technical teams began urgent repairs and maintenance of the runway that was hit shortly after the attack, despite the risks.

The minister also criticized the continued attacks on Aden Airport, calling it a civilian facility serving passengers from various regions of Yemen.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack details

On the previous day, Yemeni authorities said that two ballistic missiles had been fired at the airport and, according to their information, launched by the Houthis. Two civilians were injured in the strike, and the airport sustained damage, prompting a temporary suspension of its operations.

Military escalation

The incident occurred amid intensified fighting in Yemen, which, according to the agency, has continued since July. Since October 5, forces affiliated with Yemen’s internationally recognized government have been conducting Operation Dawn of Yemen. Rashad al-Alimi, head of the Presidential Leadership Council, stated that its goal is to restore state institutions from the Houthis and regain control of the capital, Sanaa.

Read us on