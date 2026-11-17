The new Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, UAE, will undergo testing for at least a year before receiving its first passengers. The first phase of the complex is scheduled to open in 2032. The National reports, citing Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths.

The testing programme will cover baggage handling systems, passenger check-in, Wi-Fi and other airport technologies. According to Griffiths, the testing is intended to ensure the facility is fully ready to begin serving passengers.

Construction and capacity

More than 100,000 people are already working on the project, which is worth about $35 billion. Piling work is beginning there, while site preparation continues. In August, Dubai Airports said it had awarded contracts worth 13 billion dirhams, or $3.53 billion, this year for the construction of the new terminal.

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Once the first phase is completed, the airport will be able to serve 150 million passengers a year. Ultimately, its capacity is expected to increase to 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of cargo annually.

Transfer of operations

The transition from Dubai International Airport to Al Maktoum will take place gradually: for some time, both airports will operate in parallel. Griffiths described the process as particularly complex because of the scale of operations, the need to recruit and train staff, and the simultaneous operation of two airports.

The new airport is located about 70 kilometres from the current Dubai airport, in the south of the city. According to the head of Dubai Airports, cities closer to Al Maktoum will need to be built for aviation sector workers who currently live in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

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