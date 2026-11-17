Dubai International Airport (DXB) in the UAE handled 50.4 million passengers in January–September 2026. According to The National, citing operator Dubai Airports, this was 28.1% lower than in the same period of 2025. The decline came amid the US-Iran war, which disrupted air transport in the region.

Forecast for 2026

Dubai Airports expects DXB to receive more than 70 million passengers by the end of the year. In 2025, the airport handled a record 95.2 million passengers, the highest annual international passenger traffic among airports worldwide. Reaching the 100-million-passenger mark has been postponed until 2027.

In the third quarter, passenger traffic fell by 22.1% to 18.8 million people. August was the busiest month, when the airport handled 6.6 million passengers. India was DXB's largest country market, with 2.6 million passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia with 1.4 million and the United Kingdom with 1.3 million.

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Investments in technology

Dubai Airports is investing in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and biometric technologies to improve passenger flow and increase capacity without physically expanding the airport. These systems combine data and visual feeds from airport services, enabling operational teams to monitor passenger movements, aircraft traffic and infrastructure conditions in real time.

The number of takeoffs and landings over nine months fell by 27.6% to 243,000, while cargo traffic declined by 23.2% to 1.215 million tonnes. The average passenger flight load factor was 74%, three percentage points lower than a year earlier. In the third quarter, 99.9% of passengers cleared departure passport control in less than 10 minutes and arrival passport control in less than 15 minutes.

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