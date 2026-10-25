King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, partially resumed operations on Sunday, with two terminals beginning to operate. TimesLIVE reports that this occurred amid statements by Yemen’s Houthis that they intend to continue striking the airport, which they called a military target.

The airport administration said the previous day that Terminal 1 would serve domestic flights from Sunday, while Terminal 2 would serve international flights operated by national airlines. At the same time, Flightradar24 data indicated light air traffic at the airport throughout the day.

Houthi threats

Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Houthi military wing, said that the airport would never be safe and urged airlines, airport employees and passengers not to use it. The airport suspended operations on October 10 after an attack for which the Houthis claimed responsibility. According to the source, 13 people were killed then, making it the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Saudi-led coalition had previously said that the Houthis carried out 20 attacks on the airport between October 1 and 11. On Saturday, the Houthis also reported an attack on the airport and Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, though Saudi authorities did not directly comment on these claims.

Interception of missiles and drones

Saudi Civil Defense said that debris following the interception of two ballistic missiles over Khamis Mushait and Ahad Rafidah injured two people and damaged residential buildings and vehicles. Earlier on Sunday, authorities issued emergency warnings for Riyadh, Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran, and minutes later said the danger had passed.

The coalition also reported the launch of two drones and a ballistic missile toward Riyadh, as well as a cruise missile toward Khamis Mushait. It later said it had intercepted 10 ballistic missiles launched toward southern areas of Saudi Arabia.

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