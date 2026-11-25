Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom has disabled the automated AutoPay system for drop-off payments following unauthorized access. The cyber incident may have resulted in the compromise of customers’ personal data, including certain payment card details.

What data may have been accessible

As The National reports, the airport was notified of the incident by Times24 UK Limited, which manages terminal drop-off zones on behalf of London Gatwick. According to the airport, third parties may have gained access to names, postcodes, contact details, vehicle information and payment records.

In some isolated cases, the card brand, its last four digits and expiry date may have potentially been accessible. The airport said it is determining the nature and scale of the incident and has notified the relevant authorities.

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Payment via the airport website

The AutoPay system was disabled as a precaution to protect accounts. Passengers can still use the drop-off zones and pay for the service through other methods available on the airport’s website.

Drivers pay £10 for stays of up to 10 minutes in the terminal drop-off zones. Gatwick is the United Kingdom’s second-largest airport and serves around 43 million passengers annually.

Previous attacks on airports

In August, hackers gained access to the data of nearly nine million passengers at three airports owned by Manchester Airports Group: Manchester, East Midlands and London Stansted. Last year, a cyberattack also caused delays at European airports, including Heathrow, after affecting check-in and baggage handling systems.

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