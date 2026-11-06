Danish police are investigating a new threat targeting air traffic at Copenhagen Airport. Law enforcement officers said they arrived at the airport on the morning of November 6 and are conducting checks, The Independent reports.

Police are working at the airport

In a statement, police said they were again at Copenhagen Airport in connection with threats to air traffic. Law enforcement officers also reported a visible presence at the airport and an investigation into the incident.

The police wording indicates that this is not the first time they have worked at the airport in connection with such threats. The published statement provides no details about the nature of the current threat.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Threats to passenger flights

In recent days, a series of bomb threats has caused disruptions to passenger aviation in various European countries. Because of such threats, flights were diverted, aircraft made emergency landings, and security checks were conducted at airports.

According to the publication, no explosive devices have yet been found during these checks. The incident in Copenhagen was the latest in a series of threats targeting passenger flights in Europe.

Read us on