Copenhagen Airport in Denmark is planning a major expansion that will enable it to handle up to 55 million passengers per year and accommodate larger aircraft for transatlantic and other long-haul flights. The airport currently estimates passenger traffic this year at 34.5 million people.

As The Local Sweden reports, work to expand Terminal 3 is also underway at the airport. The 60,000-square-metre expansion is scheduled to open in June 2027.

New aircraft stands and runway changes

The new plan provides for aircraft stands for larger planes in the northwestern part of the airport. It also envisages relocating and shortening the runway that crosses the airport grounds to free up space for further development.

The project includes expanding terminals and passenger infrastructure. The airport also wants to allow for adaptation to new requirements in security, sustainability and technology.

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Focus on transit flights

Airport CEO Christian Poulsen said the expansion is intended to strengthen Denmark's international connectivity and create opportunities for employment and economic growth. According to him, connections with other countries that give companies access to markets and bring tourists and investment to the country are important for Denmark's open economy.

The airport's commercial director, Peter Krogsgaard, noted that approximately one in four passengers in Copenhagen is transferring. He expects the number of transit passengers to continue growing, including due to travellers from Sweden and Norway.

SAS head of route network Erik Westman said the airline is focused on developing profitable transatlantic routes and connections with Asia, and, in the longer term, with South America. The airport expects to complete the project's planning phase in 2028, after which it will seek permits for phased expansion. The airport said it plans to limit noise and air pollution for residents of nearby areas.

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