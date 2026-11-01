In South Africa, the name of former deputy national police commissioner Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya is mentioned in an affidavit concerning alleged false arrests. According to TimesLIVE, the document links Sibiya to an alleged payment of 750,000 rand for the arrest of a businessman.

What is known from the affidavit

The publication notes that the affidavit is part of a court application. The TimesLIVE article’s headline refers to a scandal surrounding possible false arrests, while its subheadline mentions Sibiya in connection with the payment.

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Bribery allegations

In its photo caption, TimesLIVE states that Sibiya’s name features in bribery allegations set out in a court application. Information about the former police official’s possible involvement is an assertion contained in a court document, not an established fact. The article was prepared by senior reporter Isaac Malunga.

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