U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) plans to conduct a demonstration of autonomous casualty evacuation capabilities in Morocco using a Cessna Model 208B Grand Caravan aircraft. The aircraft will be equipped with Merlin Pilot, a system by Merlin Labs that the developer describes as an AI-controlled “second pilot.” This was reported by The War Zone.

The demonstration is part of the first phase of AFRICOM’s Autonomous Casualty Evacuation Industry Technology Challenge. It is scheduled for the beginning of the U.S. government’s 2027 fiscal year. The command awarded Merlin a $500,000 contract to support the test.

Demonstration scenario

According to Merlin Labs’ plan, the aircraft is to complete a full mission cycle: receive an assignment, plan a route, autonomously take off and fly to a field casualty collection point. After simulating the loading of a patient, it must return to a designated location and land autonomously.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The company says Merlin Pilot is intended to provide flight planning, navigation, responses to emergency situations and mission completion without a flight crew or a remote ground control station. The system is also expected to adjust the route according to hazards, communicate with air traffic controllers using natural language processing and continue the flight according to an agreed plan if communications are lost.

Medical equipment

The Grand Caravan is planned to be fitted with a medical module featuring oxygen supply, electrical power and mounts for patient-monitoring equipment. According to Merlin, the large cargo door and flat cabin floor will allow stretchers to be loaded from ground level without a winch, special equipment or airflow from the propellers.

Merlin Labs believes that this architecture could later be adapted for the twin-engine Beechcraft King Air, which has a greater payload capacity and a cabin for multiple patients, medical equipment and an attendant. Autonomous evacuation could be useful for U.S. units in remote areas of Africa, where access to medical care is limited by long distances and security threats.

Read us on