The African Group of Negotiators has asked the UN to add separate items on climate adaptation finance, trade and the Green Climate Fund to the agenda of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey. The summit is due to begin on November 9.

As Climate Home News reports, Ghana, which chairs the African Group of Negotiators this year, sent a letter to UN climate secretariat chief Simon Stiell. The group proposes discussing the tripling of adaptation finance, trade and climate change, as well as financing mechanisms for the Green Climate Fund.

Uncertain parameters of the target

At COP30, governments agreed to at least triple adaptation finance for developing countries by 2035. At the same time, the agreement did not specify a baseline year for calculations, an indicative amount, the range of payers or the mechanism for providing the funds.

The chair of the African Group, Antwi-Boasiako Amoa, said in the letter that this requires a separate agenda item. According to him, talks in Bonn in June showed that countries were unable to agree either on the format or on a venue for further advancing this target.

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During the June session, developing countries proposed linking the financing issue to negotiations on the Global Goal on Adaptation. The EU, the United Kingdom and Japan opposed this, saying that adaptation finance should be discussed in another format. The negotiations ended without an agreement on adaptation.

Green Climate Fund and trade

The African Group's second proposal concerns an assessment of developing countries' funding needs to implement the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Such a mechanism was agreed at COP19 in 2013, but since then conferences of the parties have not conducted such an assessment. The next replenishment round of the Green Climate Fund for 2028–2031 officially began in July, and a donor conference is expected at the end of 2027.

African negotiators also propose including the “Dialogue on Trade and Climate Change” in the formal agenda. Disputes over unilateral trade measures, including the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism, have already arisen at previous climate conferences. Any state may object to new agenda items, after which disputed issues may be referred for consultations chaired by the summit presidency.

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