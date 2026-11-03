UN agencies have appealed for $8.9 million to assist around 50,000 people who arrived in Kenya from Ethiopia while fleeing clashes. The funds are planned to be used over the next three months for food, shelter, water and sanitation, registration, and protection services, Nation Kenya reports.

Assistance for refugees

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees is working to secure funding together with the International Organization for Migration and the UN Children’s Fund. UNHCR Representative in Kenya Fatima Mohamed-Cole said that the organization is mobilizing emergency relief items and temporary shelter materials for nearly 12,000 people. Assessments of humanitarian and protection needs are also ongoing.

Influx of people into Moyale

Humanitarian workers continued to record the arrival of people in the border town of Moyale. According to Malik Adan, head of the regional branch of the Kenya Red Cross, some refugees were arriving in the town while others remained in camps. On Friday, gunfire from Ethiopian territory could still be heard on the Kenyan side of the border.

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The largest camp, which was moved outside the town, had around 5,000 people, mostly women and children. The Kenya Red Cross also reported the birth of the first child to a refugee mother at a local hospital.

Response plan

The International Organization for Migration said that the Kenyan government and humanitarian partners are preparing a response plan for up to 80,000 people, anticipating possible new arrivals and growing humanitarian needs. The organization stressed that data on the number of arrivals are preliminary and may change. Most people who crossed the border are currently being hosted by local communities.

The emergency assistance plan provides for shelter and basic household items, separate support for the most vulnerable families, the installation of water tanks, distribution of water purification tablets, as well as needs assessments and monitoring.

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