EU agency eu-LISA sues IBM, Atos and Leonardo — Channel NewsAsia

In the EU, agency eu-LISA has filed a lawsuit against IBM, French IT group Atos and Italian defense contractor Leonardo over repeated delays in developing the Entry/Exit System (EES), the Financial Times reported. Channel NewsAsia reports this, citing internal correspondence.

Lawsuit over delays

eu-LISA is responsible for the operational management of large-scale EU IT systems. Reuters was unable to independently verify the Financial Times report immediately. IBM, Leonardo, Atos and eu-LISA did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment sent outside business hours.

In 2019, the agency signed a six-year contract with a consortium that included IBM Belgium, Atos Belgium and Leonardo to implement and maintain the central EES system.

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What is known about the EES system

The electronic Entry/Exit System records the entry and exit of citizens of countries outside the European Union at the bloc's external borders. It operates in 29 Schengen-area countries and is intended to detect visa overstays, combat identity fraud and illegal migration.

eu-LISA told the Financial Times that the legal proceedings do not affect EES operations. According to the agency, the dispute concerns delays in delivering the system during its development stage, rather than its current operation.

In a letter from October 2021 seen by the Financial Times, Atos Belgium and IBM Belgium challenged both the principle of the penalty imposed by the agency and its calculation. The companies said the delays had arisen due to external factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic. In February 2022, the three companies also objected to new deadlines set by eu-LISA.

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