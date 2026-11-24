Italy’s National Cybersecurity Agency said it had identified campaigns to compromise systems using autonomous AI agents. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the Italian news agency ANSA.

Capabilities of agentic AI

Agentic artificial intelligence systems can not only generate text but also plan tasks, interact with corporate software, access databases and independently carry out operational actions.

System-compromise campaigns are coordinated operations aimed at infiltrating networks, accounts or supply chains. Their goal may be to steal data or disrupt system operations.

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Call to leaders

The agency noted that AI technologies create significant opportunities to improve efficiency, but at the same time open up new security risks for organizations and critical infrastructure.

Agency director Andrea Quacivi addressed public- and private-sector leaders, urging them to pay attention to gaps in digital security. According to him, digital technological debt can no longer be maintained, and in the changed threat landscape it may become fatal, particularly amid the development of agentic AI.

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