Peru’s environmental oversight agency, OEFA, has identified 58 mining sites in 14 regions of the country where tailings storage facilities could be affected by heavy rains and flooding during El Niño. Site owners were asked to provide emergency response plans and information on measures already taken, The Rio Times reports.

The sites are located in the regions of La Libertad, Cajamarca, Áncash, Lima, Huánuco, Pasco, Junín, Huancavelica, Ica, Ayacucho, Apurímac, Puno, Arequipa and Moquegua. OEFA warns that intense rainfall could overflow waste storage facilities or weaken the ground beneath the dams that contain them.

Risks to water and soil

In the event of dam failures, heavy metals from mining waste could enter rivers, groundwater and soil. This could also affect water intakes that supply the population with drinking water and are used for irrigation. The agency plans to verify whether the condition of key site components matches the data provided by owners, as well as to continue monitoring tailings facilities and analyzing inspection reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On October 30, the National El Niño Commission, ENFEN, maintained its warning regarding coastal El Niño. It forecasts above-normal rainfall from November through January on Peru’s northern and central coast, as well as in western highland areas. Higher-than-normal river flow is expected from December in the Chillón, Rímac and Lurín river basins near Lima.

Stepped-up inspections

In August, the state mining and energy safety regulator Osinergmin reported intensified inspections of mining infrastructure ahead of El Niño. Specialists inspected tailings dam facilities at Cerro de Pasco, operated by Volcan, as well as at Chinchán, part of Minera Alpayana’s Yauliyacu unit. Inspectors focused on continuous monitoring, maintenance of drainage systems and instruments for tracking soil stability.

OEFA also reported that it had conducted El Niño preparedness training for more than 1,000 regulated companies and institutions across the country. The warning concerns a potential risk, not an already recorded leak of mining waste.

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