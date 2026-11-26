S&P Global Ratings is considering lowering Nvidia’s credit rating from AA to AA-. The agency linked the review to concerns about the company’s corporate governance practices and its significant dependence on CEO Jensen Huang, TechCrunch reports.

Rating review will last up to 90 days

S&P Global Ratings plans to complete the review within 90 days. If the decision is negative, Nvidia’s rating could be lowered to AA-, the fourth-highest level on the agency’s scale. At the same time, the company will retain its investment-grade rating.

According to S&P’s assessment, Huang’s dismissal from the position and his subsequent return raised questions about weak oversight of management and the lack of succession planning. The agency also noted key-person risk, meaning Nvidia’s future success is significantly dependent on its CEO.

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Potential impact on AI infrastructure financing

A rating downgrade could increase Nvidia’s borrowing costs. The company financially supports new types of cloud computing providers, known as neoclouds, and other infrastructure companies that do not have their own strong credit profile. A lower Nvidia rating could make their debt financing more expensive or require more collateral.

In August, Nvidia announced its intention to arrange $500 billion in financing for artificial intelligence infrastructure together with six financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, Apollo and Blackstone. Under the initial terms, Nvidia was to guarantee 25% of the loans, but, according to Bloomberg, lenders had demanded increased guarantees even before Huang’s dismissal and return. A potential rating downgrade could reinforce such demands.

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