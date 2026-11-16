In Singapore, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) has been designated a World Health Organization collaboration centre for infection prevention and control. It is the first WHO collaborating centre appointed to strengthen health systems through infection prevention, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The designation recognises Singapore's expertise in infection prevention and control. It enables the country to contribute to the WHO's international work while also drawing on the experience of other countries to improve its own healthcare practices.

Cooperation with countries in the region

The CDA will cooperate with the WHO and its member states, primarily in the Western Pacific Region. The work will include technical engagement, specialist training, and the exchange of knowledge and best practices.

The agency will help countries develop national infection prevention programmes, strengthen surveillance of healthcare-associated infections, and contribute to the preparation of international recommendations. Particular attention is planned for building the capacity of healthcare facilities, including long-term care institutions.

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WHO Chief Scientist Sylvie Briand said the partnership should help countries integrate evidence-based and effective infection prevention and control measures into safer and more resilient health systems.

Challenges for the healthcare system

At a conference on infection prevention and control, Minister for Health and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Ong Ye Kung named four challenges: antimicrobial resistance, climate change, vaccine scepticism, and the risk of a new pandemic. He stressed that improper use of antibiotics contributes to the emergence of resistant bacteria.

The CDA said the new status builds on more than a decade of Singapore's work to develop a national infection prevention and control system. In 2018, the country launched a peer-review programme for healthcare institutions, and the second cycle of this programme was completed this year in 11 public hospitals. CDA Chief Executive Vernon Lee said the programme is planned to be extended to private hospitals this or next year.

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