German company Agile Robots, which produces humanoid robots and robotic manipulators, has raised $500 million in a funding round. Following the round, its valuation reached $8.5 billion.

Round investors

SoftBank led the funding round. Nvidia and Hitachi also took part, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Agile Robots is based in Munich. The company announced the fundraising on Thursday, November 12.

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Company plans

The manufacturer of humanoid robots and robotic manipulators plans to use the funding to expand its operations in the United States and increase production capacity. These plans also include expanding production in Germany.

In April 2026, the company's robots were displayed at its stand at Hannover Messe, one of the world's largest industrial trade fairs, in Hanover. The event took place in Germany, and Brazil was the partner country that year.

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