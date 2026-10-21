In Japan, Agriculture Minister Arata Takebe apologized following a report that the Hokkaido district branch of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party that he heads allegedly received a political contribution from a public works contractor. The official said he had instructed responsible staff to promptly verify the circumstances and, depending on the results, return the money or correct the political funding report.

Contribution during the election campaign

As The Japan Times reports, the Bunshun Online website wrote that the party’s district branch headed by Takebe received a contribution from a local contractor involved in public works.

According to Bunshun Online, the contribution was made on the first day of the official election campaign ahead of the 2014 House of Representatives election. This could have violated the Public Offices Election Act.

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The minister’s position and the prime minister’s instruction

Takebe told reporters that when the contribution was received, he did not know that the company had obtained a public works project. He also said that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had instructed him to establish the facts and provide an appropriate report.

Takebe took office only a week ago, replacing Kazuo Yanu. The previous minister resigned on October 14 following statements about possible cuts to the budgets of municipalities whose mayors did not support him in the general election, as well as the provision of free bus transportation to supporters during the election campaign, which could also have violated election law.

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