Latvian airline airBaltic has filed a motion with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York seeking permission to terminate lease agreements for three more Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The aircraft in question carry the registrations YL-CSN, YL-CSL and YL-CSM, Baltic News Network reports.

The aircraft are not part of fleet plans

The motion was filed on November 6. The airline is asking for the lease terminations to take effect on November 25, although a hearing in the case is scheduled for December 9. The company said that, after assessing its long-term fleet needs, these aircraft are no longer part of its future operational and business plans.

airBaltic also stated that costs under the respective lease agreements exceed current market rates for comparable aircraft. Michael Cox, chairman and CEO of the carrier's restructuring adviser Seabury Global Advisors, said in a declaration to the court that retaining surplus aircraft would incur costs without corresponding economic benefits.

Aircraft painted in Latvian flag colours

According to LETA agency archives, the YL-CSL aircraft was delivered in November 2018 and painted in the colours of the Latvian flag for Latvia's centenary. airBaltic received YL-CSN in late September 2018 and YL-CSM in early December of the same year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to an appendix to the court filing, the airframes of all three aircraft are at Riga Airport. One engine each from YL-CSN and YL-CSM is located at a Collins Aerospace facility in Toulouse, France. The lessor of YL-CSN is Ireland-registered MACH AOE 2 Designated Activity Company, while the other two aircraft are leased from EOS Aviation 18 (Ireland) Limited.

Fleet reduction as part of restructuring

On October 30, airBaltic had already asked the same court for permission to terminate leases for six Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thus, as part of its restructuring, the carrier is seeking permission to return a total of nine aircraft. The company also plans to continue reducing its fleet by returning other leased aircraft and surplus spare engines.

According to information filed with the court, airBaltic's fleet consists of 54 Airbus A220-300 aircraft: the company leases 46 of them and owns another eight. In October, the court approved DIP financing of up to €350 million for the carrier during the Chapter 11 proceedings. The airline stated that it would operate flights as scheduled and that existing tickets and bookings would remain valid.

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