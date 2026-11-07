Airbus announced the completion in Manching, Germany, of the commissioning of a modified A320 ATRA aircraft fitted with a Eurofighter Common Radar System Mark 1 radar. The latest flights confirmed that the aircraft and radar can operate in the air as intended, AeroTime reports, citing Airbus.

The A320 ATRA will operate at Airbus’s site in Manching as a flying laboratory for the further development and validation of the ECRS Mk1 radar. The system is being developed for German and Spanish Eurofighter fighters. The aircraft received the pointed Eurofighter nose section, designed and assembled by Airbus engineers in Manching.

A320 flying laboratory

ATRA, or Advanced Technology Research Aircraft, belongs to the German Aerospace Center, DLR. It conducted its first flight with the new nose section on January 21, 2025, from the DLR airfield in Braunschweig. Teams from Airbus Defence and Space and Airbus Commercial Aircraft redesigned the forward fuselage section and reinforced the aircraft structure to install the nose section.

Hundreds of meters of data-transmission cables were laid on board, while liquid and air cooling systems were installed to regulate the radar’s temperature. Workstations in the cabin enable engineers to monitor the system’s operation in real time and assess new software versions and radar functions.

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Airbus E-Scan radar project manager Thomas Hirsch explained in January 2025 that the A320 ATRA has a significantly shorter flight-clearance procedure and can remain airborne longer than a Eurofighter. This provides more time for testing in real flight conditions without using a combat aircraft.

Radar for Eurofighter

The ECRS Mk1 active electronically scanned array radar is being developed by Hensoldt and Indra under a contract with Airbus Defence and Space. It is intended to enhance the Eurofighter’s capabilities in air-to-air missions, while further software updates are expected to add expanded air-to-surface and electronic warfare functions.

In June 2025, Hensoldt announced the production of the first radars with an updated processor, power supply system, and antenna control system. By June 8, 2026, Hensoldt and Indra had begun testing the system on targets available during trials and cooperative targets ahead of planned airborne tests.

The ECRS Mk1 is intended for 38 German Eurofighters under the Quadriga program and Spanish Halcón I aircraft. In October 2025, Hensoldt also confirmed that 20 Eurofighter Tranche 5 fighters ordered by Germany would be equipped with this system. Installation of the radar on Quadriga aircraft and deliveries to Germany and Spain are planned for 2027.

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