In Israel, Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot and Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman agreed to hold talks with ultra-Orthodox parties on forming a new government. They decided to exhaust the possibilities for agreements with these forces before considering the option of an alternative government, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Israel's Channel 13.

Negotiations instead of a minority government

According to the television channel, Eisenkot asked Lieberman to assist in the talks and try to reach an understanding with the ultra-Orthodox parties. This postpones the possibility of creating a minority government with the support of Arab parties. Talks between Eisenkot and the United Torah Judaism party have already begun.

United Torah Judaism has seven seats in the Knesset, while the Shas party has six. Together, they control 13 of the parliament's 120 seats. Eisenkot's bloc has 48 seats, so the accession of both ultra-Orthodox parties would give it the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority.

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Differences over military service

The conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews remains the key obstacle to a coalition agreement. Their parties insist on maintaining exemptions from service for religious seminary students, while the forces of the “Change Bloc” advocate for broader conscription. Lieberman, who had previously opposed such exemptions, said he was ready to make concessions to form a government without Benjamin Netanyahu, but stressed that he was not abandoning the principle of service for all.

According to Channel 12, the ultra-Orthodox parties put forward four conditions for supporting a government headed by Eisenkot. They include a temporary suspension of the conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews, an end to the arrests of draft evaders and the non-application of sanctions against them during this period, as well as approval of the proposed mechanism by the government's legal advisers and the parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

On Sunday evening, Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government. His candidacy was recommended by 67 lawmakers, Netanyahu's by 46, while another seven abstained. Eisenkot has 28 days to form a coalition, and the president may extend this period by another 14 days.

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