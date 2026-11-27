Gadi Eisenkot, who was tasked with forming Israel’s government, announced the signing of two coalition agreements with the Yisrael Beiteinu and Democrats parties. He also promised to complete the formation of the new government within eight days, despite a lack of progress in talks with the Likud party of incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Anadolu Agency reports.

Talks with Likud

According to Eisenkot, negotiating teams from his Yashar party and Likud held five meetings over the past two weeks. He claims that Likud repeatedly rejected proposals to intensify the negotiations.

Eisenkot also said that Netanyahu’s party had shown no willingness to move forward in discussing substantive issues. According to him, Likud representatives focused on a power-sharing model involving a rotation of the premiership, but offered no concessions or specific proposals on other issues.

At the same time, Eisenkot said he was ready to continue the dialogue if Likud changed its approach and was prepared for compromises. He added that he was working on an agreement with the Together party.

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Mandate deadline

The initial term of Eisenkot’s mandate to form a government expires on December 6. He may ask Israeli President Isaac Herzog for a one-time extension of another 14 days.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported the day before on progress in negotiations between Yashar and the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism alliance. The talks concerned preliminary agreements on legislation regarding military conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews.

On November 8, Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government after 67 Knesset members recommended his candidacy. Netanyahu received recommendations from 46 lawmakers, while another seven supported neither candidate. The recommendations do not guarantee Eisenkot a Knesset vote of confidence for the new government.

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